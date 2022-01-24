Bokf Na Invests $979,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

