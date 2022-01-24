Bokf Na Makes New $809,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $199.77 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.82.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

