BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $80,367.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006034 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,121,842 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,110 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

