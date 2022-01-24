Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

BAH stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

