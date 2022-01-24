Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

