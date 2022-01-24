Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.64.

BLX stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$56.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

