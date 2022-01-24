Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 91.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,193 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

