Bread Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and $2.19 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00044891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.