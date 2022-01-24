Breakline Capital LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Breakline Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

NYSE:NOW opened at $481.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

