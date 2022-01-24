Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $79,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.