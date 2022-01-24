Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 30,376 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,779.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $302.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

