Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

