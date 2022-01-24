Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 414,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 760.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

