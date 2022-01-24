BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Sells $82,579,216.92 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BrightView stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

