British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

