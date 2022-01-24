Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.