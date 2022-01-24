Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $718.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.79 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $750.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $81.10 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

