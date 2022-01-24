Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

HUMA stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

