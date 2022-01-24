Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. PVH posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

