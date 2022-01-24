Brokerages Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 751,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

