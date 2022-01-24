Brokerages Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.43. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

