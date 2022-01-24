Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.33. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

