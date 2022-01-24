Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

TREE opened at $128.24 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

