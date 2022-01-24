Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.63. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.