Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.11. PayPal posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

