Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.55). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. 78,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

