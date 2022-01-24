Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is ($0.07). T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.10. 158,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.