Brokerages Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.68 Million

Analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $70.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.41 million and the highest is $72.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $253.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $254.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.61 million, with estimates ranging from $303.20 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 70,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

