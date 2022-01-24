Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $206.13

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AXON opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.39, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 567,874 shares valued at $104,361,173. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

