Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $6.20

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.93.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

