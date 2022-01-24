Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) PT at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIAN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

