Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $46.71

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Cohu has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

