Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$2.41

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

