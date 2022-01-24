Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target at $173.00

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLGZY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

