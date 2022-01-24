Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $97.54

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.54.
GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,258. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
