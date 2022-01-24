Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $97.54

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,258. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

