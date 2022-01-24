Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) PT at €174.42

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €175.98 ($199.97).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNR1. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday.

FRA HNR1 traded down €2.45 ($2.78) during trading on Friday, hitting €169.70 ($192.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,869 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €157.02. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

