Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $643.57

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $496.11. 30,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,043. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.55. MSCI has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

