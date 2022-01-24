Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$22.23

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last three months.

OR opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.53. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,620.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

