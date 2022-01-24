Brokerages Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Target Price at $115.75

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,857. Sleep Number has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.