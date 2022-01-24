Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) PT at €14.53

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.38 ($16.34).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.56 ($14.27). 206,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.