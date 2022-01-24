Brokers Issue Forecasts for McKesson Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.14 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $246.62 on Monday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $256.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

