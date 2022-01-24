Brokers Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

