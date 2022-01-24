Brokers Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

