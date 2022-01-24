Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.55

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 4706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 66.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $9,608,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $967,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.