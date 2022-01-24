Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.63. 457,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Qualys by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qualys by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

