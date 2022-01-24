Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.63. 457,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
