BTIG Research Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.