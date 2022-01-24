Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 192936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

