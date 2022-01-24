Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.45 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

