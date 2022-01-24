Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

