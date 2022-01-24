CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.89.

CAE opened at C$30.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

